Caltrain officials will spend at least one more month vetting proposed locations for a controversial set-out track in San Mateo before a final decision on where to put it is made.
At the latest community meeting on the matter Tuesday, the City Council directed Caltrain to put together a technical report on the feasibility of each proposed site and also directed city staff to formally request additional funding for the project, if needed, from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, though that effort was described by officials as “a heavy lift.”
The feasibility report is expected to be published early February and the council at its Feb. 18 meeting will recommend a site for the set-out track, though the decision is ultimately up to Caltrain. If the city does not make a recommendation before Feb. 28, then Caltrain will install the set-out track at its preferred location in a residential area between 10th and 14th avenues, the railroad’s general manager wrote in a letter to the city. That option would also come with a $1.1 million wall between the set-out track and homes to mitigate impacts.
A set-out track is a roughly 1,000-foot stretch of track adjacent to the main tracks used to store maintenance equipment and sometimes locomotives in emergency situations. Officials anticipate the facility would be used one or two times per month with activity occurring during the day and in the middle of the night. But the vast majority of the time it would remain empty, according to Caltrain, because its primary purpose is to remain available to temporarily store locomotives whenever they stop working.
A set-out track previously sat behind Ana Furniture, but was displaced by the 25th Avenue grade separation project and must relocate nearby for the railroad to safely operate, according to Caltrain. As part of the grade separation project, $2 million has been budgeted for the relocation of the set-out track.
Worried about noise impacts and property values, the residents of the Hayward Park neighborhood are strongly opposed to putting the set-out track between 10th and 14th avenues or any other residential area. They’re lobbying for three alternative sites that Caltrain officials say will cost too much or are technically infeasible.
Those sites are in industrial areas between Fifth and Ninth avenues and just north of the Hayward Park station between it and 14th avenue. Caltrain has said the former would cost an additional $11.1 million because it requires the removal and reconstruction of a railroad track switch while the latter would displace the Universe of Colors preschool, a portion of which sits on Caltrain’s right-of-way.
Hayward Park residents this week also proposed the area between State Route 92 and 25th Avenue. That site is a variation on an option between 20th and 25th avenues that Caltrain analyzed and declared financially infeasible because a bridge would have to be constructed over Beresford Creek, costing an additional $13.7 million.
“This is the area we believe is the correct location for the project and is the area everyone asks about,” resident Mike Johnson said of the site between State Route 92 and 25th Avenue, arguing that it would avoid Beresford Creek altogether and the need for a costly bridge.
But Caltrain Project Manager Rafael Bolon said a bridge over Beresford Creek would still have to be built so that vehicles can access the set-out track. For that reason and others that will be outlined in the upcoming feasibility report, that site is simply not viable, Bolon maintained.
While the council did not vote on a location, Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez said he cannot support the original option between 10th and 14th avenues because of impacts to homeowners and said he’s leaning toward the one that would displace the preschool.
“The last thing I want to do is force a school to move, but I’m looking at all the options and that to me seems like the most realistic thing we should be looking into,” he said.
Mayor Joe Goethals suggested the original option between 10th and 14th avenues may be the only feasible location for the set-out track.
“I can see that that could be the only option we’re left with,” he said.
In other business, the council voted 3-2 to rescind opposition to the controversial Senate Bill 50, which would upzone areas near transit stops, and take a neutral position on it for the time being. Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez and Councilwoman Diane Papan dissented because they wanted to maintain the city’s opposition to the proposed bill.
That said, Rodriguez described the latest iteration of the bill as a step in the right direction, though he wants to learn more, while Papan remains opposed to the bill because of various concerns, including that Marin County is exempt from its requirements.
Councilman Rick Bonilla said he’s satisfied by the changes made to the bill since last year and supports it. Goethals said he hasn’t yet made up his mind about the bill and wants to track future amendments before doing so, but did not want the city to remain formally opposed to it because of the city’s reputation in Sacramento.
“If there is a political reason for rescinding formal opposition it’s to say we’re not going to be your poster child for nimbyism and anti-housing,” he said.
