The final deadline to file for election has passed and the San Mateo County Elections office is now gearing up for its largest season yet.
More than 800 employees will be hired to support the office this election season as it gears up to distribute 190 unique ballots featuring 20 local measures and 247 candidates vying for office across 25 school districts, 20 special districts, 20 cities and one regional election — the most number of candidates ever filed in the history of election in the county.
The close of business Wednesday marked the end of the extended filing period, which allowed people to enter races where an incumbent hadn’t opted to run for reelection. Since Friday’s filing period, few races changed.
John Durkin, a retail operator and volunteer, has added his name to the list of candidates vying for a seat on the San Carlos City Council. And Art Kiesel, a retired business executive, will be running for one of two open city council seats in Foster City.
In the San Mateo County Community College District, Carley-Ann Cabrera Manalo is running for the Trustee Area 2 seat against cybersecurity executive Michael Makstman and attorney and sports trainer Michael Guingona, who both qualified by Wednesday.
For races where a candidate is running uncontested, the governing bodies could decide to appoint the individual rather than placing the race on the ballot. More than 50 races are uncontested, according to Wednesday’s updated candidate roster.
More than 430,000 registered voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes this November. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 24 and sample ballots will begin going out before then, starting Sept. 29.
