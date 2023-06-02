A student was treated for minor injuries after an altercation with a knife between a small group of students at San Mateo High School Friday morning, according to San Mateo police.
At about 9:45 a.m., police arrived at the campus and secured the scene for medics to treat the victim who had been previously treated by school wellness staff. The school was placed under secure campus protocol and other students were dismissed at the previously scheduled time of 12:50 p.m., according to police.
