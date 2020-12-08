A lawsuit may be brewing in Millbrae, where city officials are at odds with a builder contending plans to redevelop the former El Rancho Inn into a sweeping apartment complex have been unfairly waylaid by burdensome regulations.
Attorneys for Anton Development faced off with legal representation hired by Millbrae officials during a meeting Thursday, Dec. 3, when both sides made their nuanced cases over whether the development proposal should be considered complete.
While ultimately councilmembers concurred with Millbrae’s attorneys in unanimously agreeing the application is incomplete — they hoped the two sides could continue discussing the issue and avoid taking it to the courtroom.
“I want to see this project happen and I look forward to staff and the applicant continuing to work together,” said Vice Mayor Ann Schneider.
The most recent decision heightens divisions between Millbrae officials and the builder, which first expressed interest in rebuilding the landmark hotel nearly three years ago. Designs call for 384 apartments spanning in size between studios to two-bedroom units spread across five floors. Nineteen of the units are slated to be set aside at an affordable rate.
The developer has also expressed interest in subdividing the nearly 7-acre lot into two parcels, reserving roughly 1 acre for a new hotel, featuring as many as 200 rooms. But the builder said a hotel operator at the site is yet to be identified, and that entitlements are needed before a corporate partner will commit to the project.
Stitching the sites together requires a zoning change and other policy amendments according to city officials who have held back entitlements with a belief the development application is incomplete, according to discussion at the most recent meeting.
Anton Development representatives meanwhile claim they have abided by the series of requests for more information from officials, who they said are being unreasonable in holding up the project from moving through the approval process.
Citing new state law seeking to incentivize housing construction to address the affordability crisis, attorneys for Anton Development said the legal environment favors builders who sue to unstick projects they feel have been unfairly blocked by local officials.
“Cities have not fared well on these types of challenges,” said Dan Golub, an attorney for Anton Development. He also noted the developer has received a letter supporting the project from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
YIMBY Law attorney Ben Libbey shared a similar perspective, suggesting Millbrae officials would struggle in court defending a position that the site needs rezoning to be approved.
For her part, former mayor Marge Colapietro urged councilmembers to resolve the issue before it could reach the courtroom.
“The city of Millbrae, the people of Millbrae, do not need to be dragged through a lawsuit that is a loss of time and a loss of money,” said Colapietro, who noted approving the development could help the city meet its regional housing goals as well.
John Wilms, who owns the El Rancho Inn property, also called on officials to allow the development to move ahead.
“The age of the property reached a time when it can no longer compete in the market. We will not survive, even after the pandemic. It is time to reimagine the property,” he said.
In previous discussions about the project, officials urged the builder to solidify terms of the new hotel operating agreement — citing concerns that the income from the travel destination will help offset the service cost generated by the residential development.
An attorney hired by the developer raised the financial terms during the most recent meeting, but Councilman Wayne Lee suggested those are irrelevant and that the discussion should solely focus on whether the development proposal is complete.
Looking ahead, councilmembers expected city officials and development representatives to continue working toward an agreement, citing hopes a lawsuit will not be necessary.
“I think we do want to help Anton get this project through,” said Lee. “But we want to make sure the process is followed.”
