A man was taken to the hospital for major nonlife-threatening injuries early Monday morning after being assaulted by a group of men who had been drinking at the Wine Bar in Redwood City.
At about 2:18 a.m., Redwood City police responded to the location at 840 Brewster Ave., just north of downtown on the report of a fight.
Officers located the victim, who was unconscious with head injuries. Witnesses said he had been punched and fell to the ground, where he was punched and kicked. The suspects then fled the area in several vehicles in different directions, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact Redwood City Police Detective Joe O’Gorman at (650) 780-7147 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.
