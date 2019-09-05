The federal government will award the city of East Palo Alto with a $4.4 million grant to improve stormwater infrastructure and prevent future flooding, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday morning.
The grant will be used with a focus on the Ravenswood Redevelopment Area in the northeast portion of the city just west of San Francisco Bay, and will be matched with local investments totaling $1.1 million.
“The Trump administration is committed to helping communities recover from natural disasters,” Ross said in a statement. The project will be funded through President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and is expected to help create 10,900 jobs and attract $1.7 billion in private investments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.