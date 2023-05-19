San Mateo County will receive federal funds to provide a home for 20 families or individuals.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development selected the county and its partners for a competitive grant totaling $3.5 million over three years.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
San Mateo County will receive federal funds to provide a home for 20 families or individuals.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development selected the county and its partners for a competitive grant totaling $3.5 million over three years.
The largest portion of the funds, $2.47 million, will provide 20 new housing vouchers.
The vouchers will be administered by the Department of Housing and will provide rental assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness, including survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or human trafficking.
“This is great news because we know that the solution to homelessness is, first and foremost, access to housing,” said Selina Toy Lee of the County Human Services Agency.
“Once individuals and families have stable housing, we can help them with the supports they need, such as medical care, counseling and other services,” she added.
In addition to the new housing vouchers, HUD also awarded $919,000 over three years to Retraining the Village, an East Palo Alto-based nonprofit, to provide homeless outreach and housing support services, and $140,000 over three years to the County Human Services Agency to coordinate programs.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Feeling overwhelmed by climate change? Want to take action but don’t know where to start? Co… Read moreHow To Take Action on Climate: What You (Yes, You!) Can Do
Great Deals on bonsai/pre-bonsai plants, pots and soil, and garden succulents and plants. F… Read moreSan Mateo Bonsai Club Plant Sale
Ray Fowler said:
Oops... "least" not "east"... I guess I really need Jon as an editor.
cynthiarobbinsroth said:
my apologies - typo. the therapy pool was closed permanently the spring of 2021
LittleFoot said:
LittleFoot said:
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.