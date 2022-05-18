A man who died after he was shot in East Palo Alto Tuesday was identified as the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, according to police Wednesday afternoon.
Ralph Fields was shot at Jack Farrell Park on the 2500 block of Fordham Street. He died from his injuries as he was being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Two additional shooting victims survived. They were transported to a local hospital.
A fourth shooting victim did not request medical aid.
East Palo Alto police investigators said during a police briefing Wednesday afternoon that Tuesday’s incident appears to have been a targeted attack and was not random.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday.
