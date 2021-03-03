The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood.
Deputies responded at 11:25 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in the neighborhood near Redwood City. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics declared the victim, later identified as Andrew Pohahau, dead.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
