Investigators are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified man Sunday night.
About 10:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system detected gunfire in the area, according to police officials. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to police. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by sending an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text, or by leaving an anonymous voicemail at (650) 409-6792, or by calling Detective Andrea Dion at (650) 853-7274.
