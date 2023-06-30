The case involving a teen who was allegedly involved in a street racing crash that killed a San Carlos couple in November has been continued to next month because prosecutors need time to review new information received from the defense attorney, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Cesar Morales, 18, but 17 at the time of the crash, and 23-year-old Kyle Harrison, who did not know each other, are accused of going more than 80 mph while racing on El Camino Real in Redwood City. Morales is accused of T-boning a car at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue in Redwood City Nov. 4 while racing Harrison, resulting in the deaths of Greg Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42. Their daughters, who are twins, 7, survived the crash.
Morales appeared in juvenile court on Thursday, May 25, but the case was continued to June 29 so prosecutors, the defense and the judge can review the Juvenile Court’s probation report before proceeding, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Morales is charged with second degree murder, and Wagstaffe said if the case is transferred to adult court, he could face 15 years to life in prison. However, if the case remains in juvenile court he can be held in Juvenile Hall until he is 25 years old, which would be seven years.
The reason Morales and Harrison are being charged with second-degree murder opposed to vehicular manslaughter, Wagstaffe previously said, is because the racing aspect is reckless and those types of actions show a disregard for life. Both Morales and Harrison are in custody on no-bail status.
The prosecutors made a motion to continue the case because they need time to review the additional information. Morales returns to court July 26, and prosecutors may determine by then if he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult, according to Wagstaffe.
