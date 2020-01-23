A 30-year-old Oakland man died in a crash involving a vehicle that was allegedly fleeing from an attempted home invasion robbery in San Mateo early Thursday morning, authorities said.
San Mateo police officers responded at 3:44 a.m. to a home on the 1600 block of Roberta Drive in the Parkside neighborhood on a report of suspects inside an occupied home. The officers arrived to find two vehicles fleeing the area in separate directions, police said.
Officers pursued both vehicles, one that fled across the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge and the other onto northbound Highway 101, but stopped the pursuits because of high speeds, according to police.
Then at about 4:05 a.m., San Mateo police received a call from the California Highway Patrol about a solo car crash on the Peninsula Avenue off-ramp from Highway 101, and investigators determined the vehicle was one of the two that had fled from Roberta Drive, police said.
A rear passenger in the vehicle died at the scene and has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Curran Warren. The driver and front passenger were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, and their names haven’t yet been released.
Investigators also found a third vehicle on Roberta Drive that was determined to be involved in the home invasion, and a single male passenger inside it was taken into custody, police said.
At least five suspects were involved in the home invasion case, in which the homeowner was not harmed, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case, including the whereabouts of the vehicle that fled over the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, is encouraged to call San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700.
