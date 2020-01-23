San Mateo police are investigating an early-morning fatal collision on the Highway 101 and Peninsula Avenue off-ramp linked to a home invasion of a residence on the 1600 block of Roberta Drive in the Parkside neighborhood.
A second vehicle and occupants fled the scene and are still outstanding. The two surviving occupants involved in the collision were transported to a trauma center, where they are being treated for their injuries. The single fatality was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.
At 3:44 a.m., officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Roberta Drive on report of subjects inside the occupied home. As officers arrived on scene, two separate vehicles fled the area in different directions. Officers followed both vehicles. One traveled across the San Mateo Bridge but, due to high speeds, officers ended their attempt to follow. The other vehicle traveled north on Highway 101, but also due to high speeds, officers lost visual and ended their attempt to locate it, according to police.
At approximately 4:05 a.m., police received a call from the California Highway Patrol advising there had been a single car fatal collision on the Peninsula Avenue off-ramp from northbound Highway 101, according to police.
The vehicle was determined to be one of the two leaving the scene of the incident on Roberta Drive. It was occupied by three subjects. The male rear passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver and front passenger were injured, according to police.
Concurrently, during the investigation on Roberta Drive a third vehicle was located at the scene. It was occupied by a single male passenger who was taken into custody. In all, it was determined there were at least five subjects involved in the Roberta Drive incident and the homeowner was not harmed, according to police.
