The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision occurred Sunday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo.
Though details of the incident are scant, the collision was first reported at 1:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 101 at the state Highway 92 connector, according to the CHP.
The CHP reported that the collision forced the closure of several lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 for several hours. The roadway was cleared and the lanes reopened around 5:38 a.m.
