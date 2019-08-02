Sandy and Chuck Alfama will never get their son, Christopher, back. An alcohol-fueled hit-and-run accident claimed the popular Hillsdale High School teacher's life in June.
Instead, all they can hope is that Humberto Avina, the man who pleaded no contest to killing the 26-year-old man, will receive a maximum sentence and possibly inspire others not to drink and drive.
"I want justice," said Sandy Alfama. She considers her son's death murder.
"I have never felt such horrific pain in my life," she said from her home in Valencia.
The Alfamas and family friends want anyone who feels his loss to let the sentencing judge know before Avina's fate is decided next month.
Charles Hayden, Santa Clara County Superior Court judge, will preside over a pre-sentencing hearing Sept. 24. Although he wants to minimize how many people actually speak at the later sentencing hearing, any letters or phone calls are welcome, said longtime family friend Roger Kelly.
Avina's potential punishment ranges anywhere from only probation up to a handful of years in state prison. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated. Avina was also driving on an expired license at the time of the June 1 crash.
Kelly is a former Los Angeles police officer who has seen his share of car crashes. If he had his way, every Hillsdale student who knew Christopher Alfama would play hooky that day and attend the sentencing. He doesn't want Avina to go unpunished to the full extent of the law. More importantly, he doesn't want Alfama's life and untimely death to slip through the cracks.
The details of Alfama's life doesn't paint him as a man who would ever go unnoticed, though. Since seventh-grade, he knew he wanted to be a teacher. In junior college, he tutored slower students in math and would cry when they called to report receiving a "C" rather than an "F," his mother remembered.
Despite a learning disability, he graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles with a math degree and followed with a masters in education. He used his training at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo for three years where students said he often offered extra help and friendship. He also related to his pupils through baseball, wrestling, PlayStation and music.
He referred to them as "his kids," Sandy Alfama said.
He was always available to attend rallies. When the Polynesian Club didn't have an advisor, he stepped in.
The day Alfama died, students were waiting for him at the high school to help him move into a new classroom. News of the accident spread quickly, shocking a school community focused on graduation and summer - not good-byes and a fall return without Mr. Alfama.
The news also stunned Alfama's family. In one instant, their entire future changed. There would be no wedding, no grandchildren, no random phone calls just to say hello. Instead, they are left sorting out their son's estate and feeling fresh wounds every time he receives a piece of mail. Sandy Alfama said she forced her husband to retire because she couldn't handle him being on the road for hours at a time. The couple and their 24-year-old daughter, Autumn, constantly check in with each other to say they are OK.
The family's sense of security and happiness remains shattered.
"They've lost all of these because of one man's decision," Kelly said.
That decision was first to drink and drive and secondly to flee the scene after the crash - proof that Avina knew what he did was wrong, Kelly said.
Avina collided his Ford Thunderbird into Alfama's sport utility vehicle about 1 a.m. on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale. The collision forced the SUV off the road into a tree which crushed the top of the vehicle and killed Alfama instantly.
Avina fled, leaving empty beer containers around his Thunderbird. Police arrested him about 10 hours later at his Redwood City home.
Kelly and Alfama's family hope the probation officer compiling the pre-sentencing report on Avina keeps all these details in mind when suggesting an appropriate sentence. Kelly also wants Hayden to weigh the factors himself rather than just rubber-stamping the probation department's recommendation.
"All of these people as individuals have decisions to make, particularly Judge Hayden. He has an obligation to society," Kelly said.
Letters should be addressed to the Santa Clara County Probation Department, 840 Guadalupe Parkway, San Jose, Ca., 95110 and received by Sept. 9.
