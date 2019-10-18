Facebook contributed $25 million toward construction of a teacher housing development serving educators from Palo Alto and Menlo Park.
In partnership with Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, the money will fund a complex offering between 90 and 120 units at 231 Grant Ave. in Palo Alto, designed to accommodate surrounding communities in the region, according to a press release issued Thursday, Oct. 17.
For his part, Simitian expressed his appreciation to the tech titan headquartered in Menlo Park in its effort to ease the struggle of educators challenged to afford the cost of living on the Peninsula.
“Facebook’s financial and technical support has been critical in addressing a pressing community need,” he said in a prepared statement.
