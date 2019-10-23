Building on a $25 million contribution for teacher housing last week, Facebook announced a $1 billion program partially designed to make the Bay Area more affordable for working families.
The most significant single donation is $250 million to fund a partnership with state lawmakers for mixed-income housing on surplus public land in communities grappling with housing scarcity, said a blog post announcing the contribution.
Another $225 million of the donation will be from previously purchased land in Menlo Park rezoned for housing where Facebook plans to build 1,500 units of mixed-income housing in the city where it is headquartered, said the post.
An additional $150 million will be tagged for affordable housing production throughout the Bay Area. Affordable housing investment fund Partnership for the Bay’s Future will facilitate the contribution, partially designed to combat homelessness, said the post.
The $25 million contributed toward construction of a teacher housing development serving educators from Palo Alto, Menlo Park and surrounding communities announced Thursday, Oct. 17, is part of the donation as well, according to the post. And finally, an additional $350 million will be set aside for unspecified commitments across the county.
Gov. Gavin Newsom lauded Facebook’s generosity in a prepared statement.
“State government cannot solve housing affordability alone, we need others to join Facebook in stepping up — progress requires partnership with the private sector and philanthropy to change the status quo and address the cost crisis our state is facing,” he said.
In all, the contribution matches the amount donated in June by Google, which contributed $1 billion toward fighting the Bay Area’s affordable housing crisis.
Over the coming decade, the Mountain View company declared a willingness to dedicate $750 million in land for housing development, plus establish a $250 million investment fund to incentivize further residential construction. An additional $50 million from Google will be granted toward stemming homelessness and displacement. The effort is expected to lay the groundwork for construction of 20,000 units.
For his part, Facebook CFO David Wehner said his company’s contribution to addressing housing affordability was driven partially by feedback from employees exhausted with the cost of living.
“We’ve learned that the production of affordable housing across the income spectrum is a problem throughout California and must be addressed through partnerships that bring companies, communities, nonprofit organizations and policy makers statewide together to find creative solutions,” he said in the post.
