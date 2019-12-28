A landowner says talks with San Carlos continue about his selling downtown property — once known as the “eye doctor building” — which the city values at $2.7 million.
Belmont resident Louis Vella, a retired fire marshal with Redwood City, has owned the one-story building on a tenth of an acre along Cherry Street since 1992.
Vella said Friday he was surprised that eminent domain proceedings were begun by the city in June.
“I know how ugly it can be sometimes,” Vella said. “I don’t know why it’s gone this far.”
Councilmembers, acting as the housing authority, voted in June to approve eminent domain proceedings to acquire the 1232 Cherry St. property proposed for workforce housing.
Councilman Ron Collins said before the eminent domain decision that the Cherry Street property presents a prime opportunity for the city to add affordable housing.
“There aren’t many other opportunities,” Collins said.
Collins, since selected as mayor by the council, said Friday that eminent domain proceedings continue and declined to comment about the property.
A Feb. 20 case management conference is scheduled in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Collins did speak Friday about the importance of workforce housing.
“If we don’t build affordable housing we become a community of old people,” said Collins, 69. “Like me.”
The city in October deposited $2.7 million — fair compensation for the property, municipal officials contend — with the state. The deposit is among the steps in eminent domain.
The Cherry Street site would be combined with a nearby property to develop the housing.
Attorney Norm Matteoni, representing Vella, said Friday that eminent domain cases proceed on the question of value.
“The value of property in the Bay Area is constantly on the rise,” Matteoni said.
Vella told the council in June that the city was planning to acquire his building, owned by a civil servant, to provide housing for public safety workers and others.
“At least Robin Hood took away from the very wealthy,” Vella said of San Carlos’ action.
San Carlos city officials have said they negotiated for years with Vella to buy the property before beginning eminent domain.
Former mayor Tom Davids was walking Friday toward downtown and past the Cherry Street property. Davids said eminent domain actions are rare in San Carlos.
He said the one-story structure’s future should be affordable housing.
“It’s a building that’s seen its time,” Davids said.
San Carlos resident Phil Abrams, 74, supports the city’s plans for the Cherry Avenue land.
“Our city needs housing for those we trust to do a lot of work for our community,” Abrams said of workforce housing.
He added that an eminent domain action looks different to a landowner.
“If it’s your house, your property, you don’t want it,” Abrams said.
Vella said Friday of the site that, “It was expensive when I bought it.”
“You take a risk,” he said. “At the time it was difficult to do that and raise a family.”
The affordable housing is proposed for a community that has changed dramatically over the decades, Collins said.
“San Carlos was always a real blue collar town,” he said Friday.
That changed in the mid-1970s as Silicon Valley emerged, Collins said.
“It wasn’t just San Carlos,” he said of the transformation. “It was the whole Peninsula.”
Even amid the change, the city remains the same in many ways, he said.
“The social fabric is really close in San Carlos,” Collins said. “The town still has the same charm for me.”
