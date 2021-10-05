With finances starting off stronger in the new school year than anticipated, San Bruno Park School District officials are gearing up for a conversation around how to spend its extra dollars, most of which are already dedicated to specific areas.
“I don’t ever recall the district being in this situation,” Trustee Jennifer Blanco said during a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The excess funds, totaling just more than $5 million, is largely due to money going unspent on programming when schools were forced to shutter in response to COVID-19, Mariana Solomon, associate superintendent of Business Services, said.
But much of those dollars have already been earmarked for other needs by Solomon. Nearly $1.2 million will be directed toward the board’s Reserve Fund while $200,000 goes to technology expenses, $50,000 to deferred maintenance projects, and $500,000 to the special education COVID-19 fund.
“We didn’t end up using so many services as we would have,” Solomon said. “It was a year of savings.”
More than $2.2 million remain for the board to spend on various district needs. Solomon would have to conduct a deeper dive to know from which accounts the dollars were originally.
Additional funds have also been captured in the budget after district staff corrected monetary transactions lost during a glitch in a finance system operated by the County Office of Education. A vast majority of those funds are from private donations to specific school campuses and are up to administrators to spend.
Echoing a suggestion made during public comment, Blanco encouraged board President Andrew Mason and Superintendent Jose Espinoza to schedule a budget study session so the board can further explore how it would like to spend the additional funds.
“I really think that it would be really beneficial not only for ourselves but for the community,” Blanco said while also encouraging the board to reinstate its budget committee.
In agreement with holding a study session, Espinoza suggested trustees independently consider high level priorities for how they would like to spend the remaining funds ahead of the study session. Once they identified their top goals, staff would work on plans and recommendations for how to achieve the various priorities, he said.
Increasing teacher wages has been top of mind for faculty and officials. The issue was pulled into focus during budget discussions earlier this year after teachers, supporters and some trustees rallied for better pay.
The district currently offers teachers a pay scale that starts at $39,000 annually and spans to $61,000, according to a three-year contract signed in 2018. Negotiations for a new contract are quickly approaching, further driving the need for board consensus around priorities and a realistic understanding of the budget, trustees agreed.
“Anything that we capture, anything that we end up saving and we can use toward salaries, that is what we had identified [as a priority] going forward,” Espinoza said.
Still, Espinoza, Solomon and Trustee Henry Sanchez also noted that raises could not be achieved and supported long term with one-time funds or one-time savings. With a budget of roughly $32 million, Espinoza has previously said the district would need alternative revenue streams to accommodate the increased expenditures, such as pursuing a parcel tax.
Eager to begin discussions, the board agreed to hold a budget study session in the first week of November, giving Solomon additional time to review and gather materials.
