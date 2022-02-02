The new tolled express lanes on Highway 101 are set to open Friday, Feb. 11, from the Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City but drivers will have to get a new FasTrak device to use them, according to officials.
The Express Lanes will operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and all drivers must have a FasTrak Flex device to qualify for free or reduced tolls. Users of flex devices move a switch to show how many passengers they have on each trip. Those without the special device can be fined or penalized. Tolls will be adjusted depending on demand and traffic patterns.
Buses, as well as those driving carpools with three or more people, can travel in the express lanes for free. Those driving vehicles with two people or certain clean air vehicles, such as cars that run on fuel cells, battery or plug-in hybrids that have a valid CAV decal from the Department of Motor Vehicles, will qualify for a 50% toll discount when the lanes first open.
The northern end of the project is expected to be completed this year, extending these lanes up from Whipple to Interstate 380. The lanes lead directly into Express Lanes in Santa Clara County.
The project is being constructed through a partnership with Caltrans, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County.
More information about the project can be found at 101express.com.
