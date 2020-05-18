The Express Lanes project on Highway 101 is at least two weeks ahead of schedule due to the reduction of traffic brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
The accelerated schedule is even after contracted construction crews stopped working due to COVID-19 concerns for much of March.
But the accelerated schedule is not yet expected to translate into substantial cost savings, not unless the project becomes ahead of schedule by period of months, said project manager Leo Scott at a San Mateo County Transportation Authority meeting May 7.
“If we manage to save more than a couple of weeks and get up to a month or two then we would save on the cost of overhead, but otherwise the work being performed is just being performed sooner, but the contract value is unchanged,” Scott said.
The $580 million project will add a lane in each direction on the highway between Interstate 380 and Whipple Avenue in Redwood City. The far left lane in both directions of the highway will then be converted into express lanes between Interstate 380 and the Santa Clara County border.
Motorists will have to pay a toll, which will fluctuate based on traffic volumes, to drive on the express lane. Preliminary estimates are that the toll will cost between 50 cents and $1 per mile in San Mateo County with a cap at $3 per mile.
The goal of express lanes is to free up traffic in the other general purpose lanes so that cars can move at least 45 mph even at peak hours.
While the accelerated schedule has yet to result in cost savings, the phase of the project that converted carpool lanes into express lanes between Whipple Avenue and the Santa Clara County line is wrapping up more than $4 million under budget. That money will be spent on the northern segment of the project.
“That doesn’t always happen and that means it’s a very well-managed project,” said TA Chair Emily Beach, also the mayor of Burlingame.
The southern phase of the project is about 91% complete and the northern phase, which began in late February, is about 8% complete. The express lanes south of the San Mateo County line will debut in the fall of 2021 and the ones in San Mateo County will be complete in late 2022.
Work on the southern segment includes the installation of 26 signs, two-plus miles of concrete barrier, 28 plus miles of electrical conduit and 17.4 miles of fiber optic cables.
Since work on the northern segment began in February, crews have removed 95% of the vegetation along the highway, and whatever remains is due to the presence of nesting birds in the trees and shrubs. Biologists have been on site to ensure the birds remain unharmed as work progresses, Scott said, adding the remaining vegetation will be removed once nesting season is over.
Crews have established 18 construction yards along the highway so far, installed 105,000 linear feet of temporary concrete barrier — more is coming — and have competed all temporary lane restriping.
Two and a half sound walls in San Mateo have been demolished and the remaining segment, which is south of Dore Avenue, will come down as soon as sewer work there wraps up. The wall will ultimately be reconstructed.
Between May and July, there will be sewer relocation work near Dore Avenue and there will also be sound wall reconstruction. Foundations are currently being installed south of Kehoe Avenue and pile driving will begin May 18 north of Dore Avenue.
The Dore offramp will be closed from May 16-18, and there will be intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the highway while shelter-in-place is in effect.
Pavement removal and grading will also begin in the next few months in preparation of the widening of the highway.
Work on the northern segment will cost about $12 million to $15 million a month, Scott said.
