A doctor was appointed Friday to examine the mental capacity of a 60-year-old San Francisco transient who prosecutors say followed a 17-year-old girl waiting for a bus to take her to San Mateo High School, asked if she lived with her parents and told her he liked that she was young.
A male student intervened Feb. 12 and ordered Jose Angel Picado, who had followed the girl on to the bus, to leave, prosecutors said.
An investigation showed that Picado wanted to date the girl, take her to Red Lobster, have some wine and then sex, an investigation showed, according to prosecutors.
On Feb. 13 at the initial misdemeanor arraignment, the private defender attorney expressed a doubt regarding the defendant’s competence to stand trial, prosecutors said.
The court suspended criminal proceedings and continued the case to Friday for appointment of a doctor to examine the defendant. The defendant is in custody on $15,000 bail.
