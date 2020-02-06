An East Palo Alto resident, who prosecutors say was in the parking lot of BJ’s Restaurant in San Mateo where he used a box cutter-style knife to stab a victim in the neck — and later stabbed a second person 23 times in the face and neck, and a third victim in the throat — will be examined by a court-appointed psychiatrist.
Motivation for the alleged attacks Oct. 28, 2019, by Alejandro Alfredo Canche, 19, is unknown, prosecutors said.
A preliminary hearing will be set April 8.
