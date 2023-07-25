Local political leaders gathered in Half Moon Bay Monday to celebrate the announcement of a $1.8 billion investment into expanding broadband access in California with some of that funding expected to be spent improving internet access on the coast.
“We know that access to the internet is necessary to learn, to work. It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity, it’s a necessity in our day to day lives and our country’s economic competitiveness,” said U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, at a press conference held at the Cabrillo Unified School District Office in Half Moon Bay.
Eshoo was joined by Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and National Telecommunications and Information Administration administrator; Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose; District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller; Sheriff Christina Corpus; County Executive Officer Mike Callagy; CUSD President Sophia Layne; and Gregg Dieguez, chair of the Midcoast Community Council.
Together, the leaders highlighted the benefits that will come from the $1.86 billion investment, dubbed “Internet for All” and financially backed by the $42.45 Billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. Davidson said most recent estimates indicate that about 3,000 San Mateo County homes and small businesses do not have access to high speed internet.
Mueller underscored the importance of internet access when students are looking to connect to resources online and stay competitive and when senior citizens are attempting to access medical care, particularly when roads are closed due to weather issues.
“This is such an incredible moment for the coast. It brings all of us into community and while it does all of those things, what it really does is bring everybody into that American culture where we’re all equal on a level playing field living for a better tomorrow,” Mueller said.
Historic storms experienced at the start of the year caused major traffic issues for those looking to get to and from the coast, with one-way traffic permitted through Highway 92 as crews worked to repair a portion of the road that broke away as part of a sinkhole. Storms also brought down power lines which interrupted communication pathways.
And that crisis occurred around the same time that first responders were called to respond to a mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay.
Corpus lauded the community for managing to remain connected during multiple crises but noted improving broadband is vital for allowing communities to call for help during emergencies and for emergency personnel to respond effectively.
“Reporting crimes is so essential for our community to feel safe but also for us to be able to do our jobs efficiently. Access to services such as medical, such as fire, these are all essentials that in other parts of the county we don’t even think about, so having this amazing broadband coming to the coastside is going to be so impactful in a positive way,” Corpus said.
State and local officials will now need to work together to draft grant applications detailing how they wish to use the funds. According to an announcement from the NTIA Office of Public Affairs, funds can go toward broadband adoption, training and workforce development efforts after other main goals are reached — ensuring everyone in the community has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet services.
“It is amazing that we are here today in 2023 in America and there are thousands and thousands of families across California and millions across the country who still lack access to that basic high-speed connection or the means or the skills to use it,” Davidson said. “That’s why we’re calling the initiative ‘Internet for All’ and we mean all. Everyone has to have access if we’re going to succeed.”
