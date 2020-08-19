Cal Fire issued evacuation orders Tuesday evening for portions of San Mateo County due to lightning-caused fires burning at the Santa Cruz-San Mateo county line.
Orders were issued for the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park areas, the Pescadero Creek County Park area and the Butano area due to increased fire spread.
An evacuation center has been established at Pescadero High School, at 360 Butano Cutoff in the unincorporated community of Pescadero. Lightning on Sunday ignited fires at 22 locations on the border of the two counties, a Cal Fire representative said.
As of Tuesday late afternoon, the fires had spread across 1,000 acres and were 0% contained. No buildings had been damaged, but one of 350 personnel who responded to the fire suffered an injury, the representative said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday, saying crews were battling some 30 large fires, with some sparked by lightning. “We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” he said.
Evacuations are also in effect to the north and east of the San Francisco Bay Area, near Salinas in Monterey County, around Oroville Dam north of Sacramento, in remote Mendocino County and near the Nevada state line north of Lake Tahoe.
In wine country north of San Francisco, twin blazes sent residents fleeing their homes in Sonoma County. And a fire in Napa County was burning close to remote grape-growing properties.
“We’re in a critical 48-hour period, critical period this evening and we’re doing everything in our power to understand the root causes of this,” and to mitigate future rolling blackouts, Newsom said.
Due to unhealthy air pollution from the smoke, The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert throughout the region for Wednesday.
Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district. The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.
