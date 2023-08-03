As part of an ongoing effort to ensure there is no danger from eucalyptus trees in Burlingame, city workers started removing 13 unsafe trees on Burlingame Avenue near Washington Park.
The work being done is a result of last winter’s storms that wreaked havoc around the city. City Arborist Rich Holtz said a contracted tree service started Thursday, Aug. 3, on the 1000 block of Burlingame Avenue.
“The timeline is general but it takes one to two days per tree to complete removal depending on size,” Holtz said in an email.
The tree service will work its way to the 900, 800, 500 and 400 blocks of Burlingame Avenue in the coming weeks. All of the blocks are in the residential neighborhood starting across from the tennis courts in Washington Park, ending near the Kiddie Lab Preschool. The city contracted Community Tree Service LLC, $764,800 to also prune the trees along Easton Drive, Oak Grove and Burlingame avenues, according to a staff report.
“The goal is to lessen the failures we experienced this past winter,” Holtz previously said.
In total, the city hired three separate contractors for a total of $2.5 million to remove more than 60 trees in the city. The other contractors will be removing eucalyptus trees on Francard Grove North, Rollins Road and along the Caltrain tracks between Oak Grove Avenue and Broadway on California Drive. The work being done is a result from the storms that devastated the area this winter, which resulted in dozens of trees falling.
