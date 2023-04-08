Her name conjures thoughts of a bygone era, and she is indeed well-mannered. Meet Ethel, a four-year-old spayed female Pit Bull mix. This gray velvet hippo is sweet as pie. Ethel is a gentle lady that also has a silly wiggly side. She’s splendidly affectionate and despite her size, she considers herself a lap dog. Ethel can be reticent, so she’ll do best in a home with people experienced with shy dogs. Ready to add a cuddly gal to your life? Ask for Ethel ID# A925296.
Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Ethel. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
