U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo announced Friday a bipartisan bill to restructure the Strategic National Stockpile, called the “Stockpile Inventory Modernization Act of 2020,” so the agency can be allowed to make sales of existing expired products to more federal agencies.

Eshoo, who represents portions of portions of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, is sponsoring the act with U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana to “give the SNS additional flexibility and stretch taxpayer dollars further so that we can respond to the current pandemic and be prepared for the next,” Eshoo said in a statement.

The legislation would open the stockpiles of products, including expired products the SNS is currently not allowed to sell, to other federal agencies that would benefit from receiving the products.

“The current COVID-19 emergency has demonstrated that the SNS

plays a critical role in our nation’s response to a public health event, but

the pandemic has also highlighted the need for long overdue improvements to

the way SNS operates,” said Eshoo, who is also chairwoman of the U.S. House

Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.