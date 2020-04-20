U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo announced Friday a bipartisan bill to restructure the Strategic National Stockpile, called the “Stockpile Inventory Modernization Act of 2020,” so the agency can be allowed to make sales of existing expired products to more federal agencies.
Eshoo, who represents portions of portions of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, is sponsoring the act with U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana to “give the SNS additional flexibility and stretch taxpayer dollars further so that we can respond to the current pandemic and be prepared for the next,” Eshoo said in a statement.
The legislation would open the stockpiles of products, including expired products the SNS is currently not allowed to sell, to other federal agencies that would benefit from receiving the products.
“The current COVID-19 emergency has demonstrated that the SNS
plays a critical role in our nation’s response to a public health event, but
the pandemic has also highlighted the need for long overdue improvements to
the way SNS operates,” said Eshoo, who is also chairwoman of the U.S. House
Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.
