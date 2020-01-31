Paula Kravitz, a consultant working the county manager, will speak about equity at a special meeting Wednesday of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
Kravitz said she will show how the Social Progress Framework is being used in California and other parts of the world to help leaders effectively define, measure and manage toward greater equity.
Kravitz said in an email that she will speak about the question: “How do we make sure our strong economy translates to opportunity and quality of life so that all residents are able to participate and prosper?”
Warren Slocum, when selected Jan. 7 as president of the Board of Supervisors, emphasized his interest in social equity and asked how many residents share in the Peninsula’s prosperity.
Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor, the first of more than 30 speakers Tuesday when county supervisors considered $16 million in cuts for health, said many communities in San Mateo County are not in parity.
“We have to invest in parity,” Taylor said.
County supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in Cooley Landing Park, at the eastern end of Bay Road in East Palo Alto.
