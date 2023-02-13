Burlingame city officials have big ideas for the future, among them recycled water, zero traffic fatalities and voluntary residential electrification, sprucing up El Camino Real and installing park lights.
During a goal-setting meeting Jan. 28, the council outlined a number of goals and approaches to meet them. Councilmember Emily Beach said the city should push forward with its environmentally conscious efforts by inspiring the community to voluntarily electrify their homes by using rebate programs as an incentive.
“It’s not my great idea, it’s what I am hearing the community may need, how to navigate these rebates,” Beach said. “Because, it’s the right thing to do.”
The City Council approved an ordinance in November updating its energy reach codes, fully electrifying all new residential and commercial buildings and large remodels when the building adds on an additional 50% in mass, by removing indoor and outdoor gas cooking ranges and fireplaces for future construction projects beginning in 2023. Beach’s idea would expand those efforts to homes not under construction.
Nudging the community might mean finding rebate programs and determining homeowner and multi-family residential property owner priorities, she said. She attended a workshop to learn more about the available rebate programs and said it is a little complicated but there is an opportunity to engage with the community and contractors to create a road map to fully voluntary electrification.
Another big idea, which was brought up by Councilmember Ricardo Ortiz, is installing a stormwater capture container. The storms have been more intense and sporadic which is a reason to retain some of that water, he said.
“Figure out a way to harness that rain and store some of that water,” Ortiz said, adding all ideas, big and small, from rain barrels to a storm water capture tank should be explored.
Vice Mayor Donna Colson added to the concept saying Redwood City participates in recycling water and uses it for its city owned landscapes. The water could also be used for two golf courses, she said, one of which is in Hillsborough and the other is Poplar Creek, located on the east side of Highway 101.
While environmental conservation was a key theme during the meeting, perhaps the most important would be Beach’s idea to adopt a Vision Zero Network, a nonprofit project committed to safe mobility for all. Beach said her goal would be zero pedestrian and vehicle fatalities in the city. Beach asked how the city can reduce the number of pedestrian and vehicle fatalities, after seeing quite a few last year.
“A systems integrated approach can make a difference,” said Beach who added focusing on infrastructure, traffic speed and traffic calming measures will create urgency and create a safety first thought process.
Some aspects of these ideas are already in the pipeline. The El Camino Real renewal project, a collaborative effort with Caltrans, plans to remove a portion of the eucalyptus grove, which makes it hard to see. It also plans on pushing the sidewalks forward near the corners where pedestrians cross to ease visibility. Additionally, the project identified dangerous crosswalks.
Ortiz envisions another idea for El Camino Real, to have a bike lane across the city from the Millbrae BART station into the border with San Mateo.
The city is working with Caltrain on a separation grade project which will raise the railroad tracks above Broadway, allowing the vehicle traffic to flow underneath. A few months ago, a Burlingame resident was killed in his vehicle, when he was crossing the tracks and was hit by two trains.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg proposed installing park lights at the community center for basketball and pickleball players so they have the option to play their respective sports until 10 p.m., at the same time the tennis court lights shut off.
Other smaller ideas involved using the community square for cultural events and community music nights. Removing a chain-link fence that runs between Trousdale Drive to Murchison Avenue on the northside of El Camino Real. Colson mentioned improving the internship program to promote civic service to the younger community. Brownrigg also talked briefly about an electric shuttle service which would connect the new neighborhood on Rollins Road, the new Bayfront business district and downtown.
However, the meeting was to give city staff time to figure out which ideas are feasible and how to move them forward. City Manager Lisa Goldman said the council and the public should lower their expectations for all of the ideas to come to fruition in the coming year because some sound more long term than that.
“If members of the public saw something that resonated with them, that’s awesome, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” Goldman said. “It’ll happen as soon as it can but things just take time, we have a process and we have public rules we have to follow.”
