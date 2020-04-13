Two employees at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the sheriff's office said Saturday.
The staffers, whose job descriptions were not released, are not correctional officers or deputies, the sheriff's office said in a release.
The two employees are quarantined at home and under the treatment of their doctors. They haven't been at work since late March and the two cases don't appear to be related, according to the sheriff's office.
The areas where the infected employees work have been professionally cleaned and disinfected. In addition, screening is in place for anyone entering the facilities and medical staff is on alert for symptom, the sheriff's office said.
