A San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department first responder has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Thursday.
The employee, who is recovering at home and has not been hospitalized, reported feeling ill last week while on duty, according to the department. It is unknown how the virus was contracted.
The employee is well below the age threshold that makes one especially vulnerable to COVID-19, does not suffer from underlying medical conditions and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the department.
“We are saddened that our employee contracted the virus, but we are monitoring their progress and are optimistic that they will make a full recovery,” said Fire Chief Ray Iverson in a press release.
Fifteen other employees who had close contact with the person are now being tested as a precaution, fire officials said. Test results are expected by Friday or Saturday.
The department said the employee who tested positive did not have any contact with the general public, and all areas where the employee worked are being cleaned and disinfected.
Since the outbreak, department personnel have been closely monitored: temperatures are taken multiple times a day and any symptoms are noted. Cleaning efforts have been enhanced and firefighters wear special protective gear, including gowns and facemasks, when responding to a call from someone who may be infected. Responders from one station also no longer mix and match with those in other stations, as is usually the case.
