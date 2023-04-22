Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach has launched her campaign for the District 1 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m running for supervisor because county government touches our lives every day – from parks to potholes, health care to emergency services. I will work tirelessly to direct resources effectively and equitably to help our communities thrive,” Beach said in an email announcement.
