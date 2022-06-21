A six-alarm grass fire in the Emerald Hills area of San Mateo County has reched 25 acres and prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon, according to police and fire officials.
Cal Fire CZU Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said at a briefing that the fire is moving in a north/northwest direction to Cañada Road and that there is an evacuation order for nearby areas in the town of Woodside and unincorporated Redwood City. Officials said the evacuations are complete and there are Sheriff’s Office units staged at Cañada College if more are needed.
Firefighters initially responded to the fire shortly after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive and the California Highway Patrol reported that smoke was visible from Interstate 280.
The area is dense with nearby homes and some structures were threatened, which prompted the evacuation order. There was one injury to a firefighter and no structures were damaged. A Pacif Gas and Electric substation is threatened and has units on it to ensure it remains away from fire, Cox said.
The Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for residents in Zonehaven zones RWC-E002, and RWC-E003-B and WSD-E099-A, and is advising but not ordering evacuations for RWC-E003-A and WSD-E099-B. People can search for their evacuation zone at https://community.zonehaven.com/.
People evacuating are being asked to go to a temporary center being set up at 1455 Madison Ave. in Redwood City.
Stanford University also reported impacts as a result of the fire, with a power outage affecting many parts of the campus due to a downed PG&E transmission line, school officials said on Twitter.
Smoke from the fire may be visible from campus but there is no threat to the campus as of late Tuesday afternoon, Stanford officials said.
A grass fire on San Bruno Mountain June 3 burned 29 acres.
