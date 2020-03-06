Updated voting results from Tuesday’s election released Thursday afternoon showed that San Mateo County voters were on track to approve a handful of bonds and measures benefiting local school districts.
Updated totals show 57.67% of voters in the Burlingame Elementary School District supported Measure O, which would allow the district to issue $97 million in bonds for classroom improvements. A 55% majority is needed for the measure’s passage.
In the San Carlos School District, with a two-thirds majority necessary to pass, 68.62% of voters supported Measure N, which would allow the district to increase its annual parcel tax from $246 to $334 per parcel for the next eight years.
A $385 million bond measure in the San Mateo Unified High School District is short of passage with Wednesday’s updated totals as it has 54.65% in support and needs 55%.
Vote totals could change in the coming days, according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. Election officials plan to release the next update on the county’s election results Friday afternoon and new totals will come out every day until there are no more ballots to count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.