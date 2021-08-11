An elderly resident was injured in a home invasion robbery early Saturday morning on the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in San Bruno, according to police.
At about 5 a.m., around five men entered a residence while the elderly residents were home. The residents were held at gunpoint while the men searched the home for valuables. One of them pistol whipped a victim, causing serious injury. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.