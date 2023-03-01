An El Granada man in a confrontation Monday afternoon shot toward his neighbor then took his own life, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:05 p.m., deputies were called out to the 400 block of El Granada Boulevard and located the man, 67, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspected firearm was found at the residence and collected for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.