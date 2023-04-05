Eight drivers were cited for hands-free cellphone violations, during a distracted driving enforcement operation in Burlingame Monday, April 3.
“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cellphone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Burlingame police Sgt. Jason Roberts said. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer.”
(1) comment
Only eight? My God, I see that many violators on my morning drive to the gym!
