A dark orange hue cloaked Bay Area skies Wednesday due to a combination of northern wildfires, intensified by a heat wave, and winds blowing from the northeast which pulled the smoke here.
Weather and air quality forecasters are unsure of how long the ominous haze will last as wildfires continue to billow smoke into the air and little weather pattern changes are anticipated moving into the weekend.
Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the Bay Area National Weather Service, said an onshore flow of wind is expected to help push smoke out of the Bay but said plenty of unknowns remain around how or when conditions will improve.
“We’re not seeing anything that will significantly improve conditions. Really and truly, we need the fires to be contained and put out before we stop pumping smoke into the atmosphere. As long as fires continue to burn there will be some impact, some days better than others,” said Gass.
Aaron Richardson, a spokesman with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said the onshore flows could “clean things out” but could also bring in additional smoke resting over the Pacific coastside. He noted onshore winds have currently served as a protection against unhealthy air conditions by suspending smoke but warming weather throughout the day could allow smoke to drop.
“The silver lining to the overcast skies is that most of that smoke is aloft pretty high in the air but the drawback is that as the marine layer dissipates, we are going to see some of that smoke mix down into ground level. At this point right now we’re mostly seeing moderate air quality but we’re expecting that to deteriorate,” said Richardson.
Both Richardson and Gass explained that smoke particles pushed up into the atmosphere by a marine layer have blocked out blue light from the sun, only allowing red and orange shades to light the sky and create its apocalyptic look.
Operations within the county have not been hindered by the change in skies though County Manager Mike Callagy noted officials remain prepared to respond if necessary.
“We haven’t had calls for service, just an eerie feeling and people are taken back by what the wildfires can do. People wonder ‘what is next?’ but we are prepared,” said Callagy.
Supervisor David Canepa, who is also on the BAAQMD board of directors, likened the orange skies to that of a zombie apocalypse in a press release and advised residents to honor the agency’s Spare the Air alert by avoiding driving or wood burning.
“When you wake up and don’t know whether it’s morning or night, that can be just a little shocking,” Canepa said. “I have to ask myself, ‘are we literally going through a zombie apocalypse?’ because that’s what it feels like right now. … Stay home and stay safe.”
The Spare the Air alert has been extended into Friday making the 25-day alert the longest period the Bay Area has been under the warning since a 14-day warning was issued during the 2018 Camp Fire.
As weather throughout the day heats up and fog subsides, allowing smoke to settle, Richardson recommends residents monitor local air quality reports. While air quality has remained moderate, areas including the East and South Bay may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“If air quality starts to shade in the unhealthy air quality rating, it’s a good time to stay inside with windows and doors closed if the temperature allows. Generally it’s not a good time to go out and exercise, but we’re not expecting conditions to really flare up into the red or unhealthy category,” said Richardson.
