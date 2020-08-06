Early Monday morning, San Mateo police officers located and arrested a suspect for auto theft and narcotics charges after he fled from officers in the North Central neighborhood.
Just after midnight Monday, Aug. 3, officers patrolling the area of Tilton Avenue and North Delaware Street saw a truck driving without its headlights on. The driver saw the officers and took off, making several evasive movements. A few seconds later, the truck was found abandoned with narcotics inside it near the 100 block of North Amphlett Boulevard, according to police.
Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a thorough search for the suspect. Shortly before 2 a.m., the suspect, identified as Tevita Moli, 31, of East Palo Alto, was found hiding in the 100 block of North Idaho Street and taken into custody. Officers learned the stolen truck’s owner had witnessed the suspect stealing it. The victim responded to the scene and positively identified the suspect as the same person who stole their truck, according to police.
