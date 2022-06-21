East Palo Alto Police on Sunday arrested two juveniles for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy last Monday.

At 9:04 p.m. June 13, police received a Shotspotter activation on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue in East Palo Alto. Officers found a shooting victim near the alley between Manhattan and Euclid, suffering from gunshot wounds. Two suspects were seen running toward Woodland. Officers applied first aid before paramedics transported the victim to the hospital, where he died. The victim’s name is being withheld. whose name is not being released. The suspects have been described as two males last seen running towards Woodland.

On Sunday, East Palo Alto officers, along with SWAT teams from Palo Alto Police and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, served two search warrants in East Palo Alto and Palo Alto.

They arrested two suspects they believe are connected to Monday’ killing. They also seized a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine from one of the suspect’s homes.

Both suspects will be booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder. The suspects’ names are not being released because both are juveniles.

