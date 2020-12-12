A 31-year-old man from East Palo Alto pleaded no contest on Friday to felony possession of a loaded firearm after allegedly brandishing a handgun at a conductor at a Caltrain station in Redwood City, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Patrick Harris Jr. was immediately sentenced to three years of probation and 90 days in San Mateo County Jail and ordered not to contact the victim, prosecutors said. Harris had a preliminary hearing on Friday after the initial arraignment on Nov. 30. On Nov. 25, Harris was at a Redwood City train station when a conductor saw Harris sitting with a large bulge in his waistband and not wearing a mask. The conductor asked Harris for his ticket and told him he had to put on a mask. Harris got up to leave the train and warned the conductor he would remember him. When the train started to move, Harris allegedly pulled out a black handgun from his waistband, racked the slide and pointed it at the conductor, the DA’s Office said.
The police were called, and Harris was found nearby, with a loaded magazine in his backpack, and an empty ghost handgun was found in a planter box near where Harris was standing, the DA’s Office said.
