A man was arrested for assaulting a stranger and causing great bodily injury at the Redwood City Caltrain station Friday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Larry Ragland, 36, of East Palo Alto, has been charged with felony assault resulting in great bodily injury, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Ragland is in custody on $50,000 bail and has been ordered to stay away from the station.

Soon after yelling and screaming at one stranger who managed to escape the situation unscathed, Ragland allegedly walked up to a different, 56-year-old man he didn’t know and challenged him to a fight, Wagstaffe said.

The victim walked away with his cellphone in hand and then Ragland allegedly knocked the phone out of his hand and kicked him. The victim fell and hit his head on the pavement, causing him to lose consciousness, Wagstaffe said. The victim’s wound was sutured at the scene.

