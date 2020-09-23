Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., farmers and shoppers gather at the East Palo Alto farmers’ market, hosted by nonprofit Fresh Approach.
This year, the East Palo Alto market runs from May through November at Bloomhouse, 2555 Pulgas Ave. Farmers travel from as far as Salinas to attend the market, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fresh Approach is a nonprofit dedicated to providing healthy food access to low-income communities. They work with organic family farms in California, providing a space for them to sell their produce while giving East Palo Alto residents access to fresh produce. Food assistance program participants can also get free produce through the market’s robust matching program.
“For a place like East Palo Alto, where they don’t have access to a grocery store that has local, organic, healthy produce, I think it is extremely important to be there for the community,” said Fresh Approach’s food access program coordinator Vera Cordova Mendoza. “Especially during a time when, for some, money is tight, or they just got onto federal benefits because they lost their job.”
For more information, people can visit their website at freshapproach.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.