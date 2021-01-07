An elected official from East Palo Alto is calling on his colleagues at the Sequoia Union High School District to address concerns regarding inequitable representation in the school system’s administration.
East Palo Alto Councilman Antonio Lopez sent a letter Tuesday, Jan. 5, raising reservations about the strained relationship between his community and the Sequoia Union High School District’s elected and appointed officials.
Asserting his belief that a school system serving disenfranchised communities such as East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks and east Menlo Park should be comprised of officials reflecting its diverse student population, Lopez called for greater focus on the issue.
“To have effective change and needs met, [the district] needs leadership that understands what it is like to live in East Palo Alto,” said Lopez, 26, who was elected to the council in November.
The timing of Lopez’s call is notable, as high school district officials are establishing a timeline for hiring a new superintendent after the unceremonious departure of previous superintendent Mary Streshly, who was ousted earlier this year by frustrated administrators and teachers.
Since his letter was sent, Lopez said he has received feedback from Sequoia Union High School District board President Alan Sarver as well as Vice President Carrie Du Bois, and appreciated their receptiveness to his concerns.
“To their credit, there seems to be a willingness and eagerness to tackle this,” said Lopez, who anticipates community leaders from East Palo Alto and school district officials will convene to discuss the matter further in the coming week or so.
In an email correspondence to Lopez, Sarver said officials have long acknowledged the equity issues in East Palo Alto and remain dedicated to redoubling their efforts.
“I strongly welcome your voice and advocacy to this conversation, and look for meaningful ways in which your engagement in this effort helps us achieve continuously improved outcomes for students from East Palo Alto,” Sarver said to Lopez.
Lopez also expressed his appreciation to new high school district trustee Shawneece Stevenson, who was elected last fall to represent the East Palo Alto and surrounding communities in a newly-formed district through the southeastern region of the county.
But beyond the collaboration pledged by elected officials, Lopez said he focused on assuring more diversity is introduced through the administrative ranks and down to the principals at the district’s comprehensive schools.
“At every level of your leadership teams, from your administration to principals and vice principals, the diversity of our region is not reflected. This is not coincidence, but rather, a strategic choice to only have one perspective at the table,” said Lopez’s letter.
Lopez’s personal experience with the district is long, having siblings who have either been bused on long daily trips from East Palo Alto to Carlmont High School in Belmont or stand to soon start high school.
Beyond the challenges his own family faced, Lopez said he regularly encountered on the campaign trail families exasperated with their inability to communicate effectively with education leaders in the high school district.
He said such frustrations have long been held, and is disappointed that they continue to linger — despite a general acknowledgment of the wide disparities in educational resources that exist between local school communities.
“There is inequalities that have persisted and frankly, in 2021, I’m shocked that we still have them,” he said.
It is the families he encountered, and other community organizers who have been previously engaged on this issue, who Lopez said he hopes to bring to the table in future conversations with high school officials, in the attempt to clear a path forward.
Looking ahead, Lopez said it is too early to identify the policy changes he is hopeful to evoke. But he is confident that candid discussions among stakeholders in the local education community will show room for improvement.
He acknowledged the effort will not be easy though, especially because so many in East Palo Alto and surrounding communities are grappling with challenges posed by the pandemic which could limit their ability to focus on education issues.
With some hope those problems can be overcome, Lopez said he is optimistic about the chance to build a more collaborative relationship.
“What I’m looking forward to is rolling up our sleeves and really creating a dynamic situation,” he said.
