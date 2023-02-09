Eleven people were displaced by a fire at a home in East Palo Alto, early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a two-story home on the 2200 block of Pulgas Avenue, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.
Firefighters determined that no one needed rescuing at the scene and eventually extinguished the fire. Four adults and seven children living at the home have been displaced, according to the fire district.
The cause of the fire, which destroyed the second-story level and damaged the lower level of the home, remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.