An electric bike program for Burlingame and Millbrae is a step closer after officials approved 16 city-owned bike corral locations, however, they are still looking into additional locations and safety speed zones.
The Millbrae corrals will be on city-owned property before potentially working with private entities for other possible locations. During its March 14 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the corral locations and chose blue ash as the color for its racks. Councilmember Angelina Cahalan said she is concerned about the multiple corrals near the Spur Trail that begins off Millbrae Avenue because it may tempt e-bike riders to use it where people will be walking.
“If we have concerns about the speeds of those bikes with pedestrians, people with dogs or kids in strollers along the Spur Trail,” Cahalan said.
Derek Stehlin, a representative from Spin, the city’s contracted e-bike provider, said the geofencing capabilities of the e-bikes would make it possible to regulate Spur Trail as a safe zone, programming the bike to go from 7-10 mph in the zone.
The 16 locations the council identified are: Hills Park, Lion Bill Mitchell Park, Hemlock Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard in Bayside Manor, Monterey Street and San Jose Avenue, City Parking Lot A at Sierra Street and Lyndon Avenue near the Intermodal Station, El Camino Real frontage road at Hillcrest Boulevard intersection, the farmers’ market parking lot and Broadway and Taylor Boulevard at the city-owned parking lot.
Burlingame is planning to install around 20 bike corrals around transit areas, downtown and major parks, for its soft launch in April. Sustainability Program Manager Sigalle Michael said the city is going to see how the program goes and what areas e-bike riders frequent before installing more corrals and bike racks.
She said the goal of the program is to offer another form of transportation for the community.
“We are hoping it will help with the last mile for commuters who are taking the train or the bus to work but still have a ways to go to get home from there,” Michael said.
She also suggested e-bikes could be a fun way to explore the city or another alternative for chores downtown. Additionally, she said the city’s goal is to maintain the corrals by being organized and safe.
“We would like to encourage biking in our cities and we are investing a lot in biking accessibility and this is one of the ways we can encourage a clean transportation option,” Michael said.
The bikes reach up to 20 mph and are capable of trekking up steep hills. With that in mind, Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan said there should be a corral at the top of Hillcrest and Skyline boulevards near the Chevron gas station.
Councilmember Anders Fung said he wants to work with the Gateway Hotel, at the eastside of the Caltrain and BART station, so that employees and visitors could use the e-bikes to access downtown without a vehicle.
The city originally identified 31 parking locations, 15 on private properties, and Spin is reaching out to property owners to see if there is an interest in having a parking zone or corral in front. The city will begin the program with the city-owned locations and are taking a wait-and-see approach for the private property locations.
Mayor Ann Schneider said she would like to look into art opportunities like Redwood City’s corral shadow art, which was done by Damon Belanger, a local artist from San Carlos, who created stencil designs with dark gray paint that gives the illusion of a strange shadow attached to everyday objects. A parking meter’s shadow becomes a monkey’s hangout or bike racks begin sprouting flowers.
“They are just so much fun … they just make you smile,” Schneider said.
Spin was awarded the contract by both cities because of its lower user fees and competitive pay to local employees. It will hire two local employees between both cities who will move the bikes to heavily used locations, charge them and fix any issues. If the bike is left somewhere residents don’t want it will be moved within two hours of it being reported.
Users download the Spin app. It shows the nearest bikes and the battery life left. The bike is unlocked with a QR code on the handle bars. It will run the user through some safety rules so the rider is familiar with how to operate the bike. The user rides to their chosen destination and the app will show a preferred parking location that comes with an incentive. When the user is finished they take a picture of how they parked the bike and submit it in the app.
Spin will provide demo days at a later date, where it will allow the community to test drive the e-bikes before the program launches. Scooters might roll out if the program is successful.
The Transportation Authority, an organization that allocates a half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation needs, awarded both Millbrae and Burlingame $200,000 grants each toward the multi-jurisdictional hybrid bike program, anticipated to launch in the coming months. Additionally, each city will contribute an additional $20,000. The e-bikes will cost $100,000, racks and parking zones will cost an additional $100,000 with an additional $100,000 spent on marketing.
The e-bike program is set to launch sometime this year, however, the city is still unsure when exactly.
Schneider suggested a community bike ride as a fun way to celebrate the launch.
