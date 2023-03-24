Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

An electric bike program for Burlingame and Millbrae is a step closer after officials approved 16 city-owned bike corral locations, however, they are still looking into additional locations and safety speed zones.

The Millbrae corrals will be on city-owned property before potentially working with private entities for other possible locations. During its March 14 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the corral locations and chose blue ash as the color for its racks. Councilmember Angelina Cahalan said she is concerned about the multiple corrals near the Spur Trail that begins off Millbrae Avenue because it may tempt e-bike riders to use it where people will be walking.

