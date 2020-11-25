Two women are in custody after a vehicle rolled over in a collision at Second Avenue and South Amphlett Boulevard in San Mateo related to a DUI resulted in a firearm and several rounds of ammunition being discovered inside Sunday night, according to police.
At about 10:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, police were called to the scene of a rollover crash a that location and located the occupants, one trying to flee. A search yielded the gun and ammunition, according to police.
The two arrested were Junior Casey Leapagadelao, 26, of San Francisco, and Angelica Nataline Reyes, 35, of Richmond, according to police.
