A 36-year-old woman was arrested after hitting three pedestrians and a parked car in the parking lot of a Chevy’s restaurant in South San Francisco on Sunday night, police said.
Maria Medina-Fernandez, a San Francisco resident, was arrested after the collision reported at 8:41 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chevy’s at 141 Hickey Blvd.
One pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators determined Medina-Fernandez was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested her.
Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
