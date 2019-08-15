San Bruno police officers busted an East Bay man in a luxury car with a large amount of prescription medication on possession charges with an intent to sell.
Officers stopped a black Bentley car Tuesday, Aug. 13, on the 1100 block of Huntington Avenue, where they found Dublin resident Sakander Amin, 35, with a large amount prescription medication, police said.
He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges related to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, according to a police report.
Anyone with information about these charges is encourage to call the police department at 616-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.